Amid KGF Chapter 2's box office success, Aishwarya Rajinikanth talks about pan-India films

Rajnikanth's daughter, filmmaker Aishwarya Rajnikanth talked about the success of pan-India films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2. In a conversation with Hindustan Times Aishwarya said, "Indian cinema as a whole as evolved organically and the audience have been a great reason for this. They have given filmmakers the freedom to think out-of-the-box and encouraged new and different kinds of content, which I strongly feel is the way forward.”

Aishwarya is geared up to mark her return as a director with the film Oh Saathi Chal. With this film, Aishwarya will return to films after the break of 7 years, and this film will also mark her debut in Bollywood. The talented filmmaker even shared her reason behind taking a sabbatical for her kids and said, "I took a break as I wanted to spend more time with my sons (Yatra Raja and Linga Raja) who were growing up way too fast. It feels great to be back. Now my children are old enough and I seem to have more time in hand for myself.”

Earlier this year, Aishwarya and Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of their marriage. Dhanush shared a prolonged note on his Twitter about his separation. Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." For the unversed, Dhanush, who is the son of famous producer Kasthuri Raja, got married to superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in the year 2004.