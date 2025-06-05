Kamal Haasan held another press conference for Thug Life and expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu. This gesture seemed like an indirect jibe at Karnataka, where his film, Thug Life, is banned.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan recently opened up about working with director Mani Ratnam on their upcoming film Thug Life and expressed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support. While talking to the media, he said, "It is true that working with him was a pleasure for me.." He also added that he feels a sense of responsibility as a Tamilian to speak more about the film and thanked Tamil Nadu for always standing by him.

At an earlier press conference, Kamal shared how every film brings its own challenges, and working with someone like Mani Ratnam makes it even more exciting. He mentioned that Mani Ratnam involved him right from the early stages of the story. Kamal even pitched an idea and described the process as helping Mani cook up something delicious — “like bringing vegetables and adding flavour.” He called it a true collaboration, saying both he and Mani are “children of cinema,” and that’s how they connect.

When asked why he joined Thug Life and what makes the film special, Kamal pointed to the strong cast, talented makeup and costume teams, an excellent director, and A. R. Rahman’s music. “With all this, I don’t really need to explain why I think the film is great,” he said. “I’m also a fan like anyone else, and I love to cheer for a music genius like Rahman.”

Talking about his early years, Kamal recalled being a happy, curious child. He said he learned by observing and repeating, almost like a parrot. It wasn’t until he joined the theatre at age seven that he saw how many smart and talented kids were around him. That’s when he truly started learning beyond textbooks. He considers himself lucky to have become a star among such gifted peers.

For the unversed, Kamal and Mani Ratnam reunited after 38 years for Thug Life. In this film, Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. It also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.