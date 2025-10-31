Amid Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce rumours, here's a look at 5 famous TV couples who ended their marriages

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...

'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule

November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet

Rs 40,500 Crore Shockwave: Armenia rushes to India for fighter jets after Azerbaijan's massive Pakistan purchase

New COVID-19 virus in wild 'moustached' bats detected in Brazil? SHOCKING report says, 'it has been silently spreading...'

November 2025 smartphone launches: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro and more exciting upcoming releases

BAD news for Disney and sports fans as THESE channels face major blackout on YouTube TV due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I

THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...

THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD holder

'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule

'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce rumours, here's a look at 5 famous TV couples who ended their marriages

With Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage rumours making headlines, we revisit five once-beloved Indian TV couples whose real-life love stories sadly ended in divorce.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Amid Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce rumours, here's a look at 5 famous TV couples who ended their marriages
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

As rumours swirl around Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage, fans are once again reminded of how unpredictable relationships in the television world can be. While Jay and Mahhi have strongly denied the reports, here’s a look at five popular Indian TV couples whose real-life love stories unfortunately ended in divorce.

1. Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

Untitled-design-1Once one of television’s most adored couples, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s relationship fell apart after serious allegations and a messy public fallout. The two, who were often seen together at events, went through a painful separation that shocked their fans.

2. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Untitled-design-2Shweta Tiwari’s first marriage to actor Raja Chaudhary was full of ups and downs. Known for her strength and independence, Shweta finally walked out of the troubled relationship and rebuilt her life and career. Her journey continues to inspire many.

3. Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

Untitled-design-3Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff tied the knot in 2009 but parted ways after nearly nine years together. Their divorce in 2018 made headlines, and Juhi was granted custody of their daughter. Despite the split, both have maintained mutual respect for each other.

4. Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Untitled-design-4Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat were loved for their chemistry both on and off screen. After several years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in 2019. They have often spoken maturely about their decision, emphasising that they remain friends even after parting ways.

5. Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul

Untitled-design-5After 14 years of marriage, Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul decided to go their separate ways. Their divorce became public when both appeared on a reality show together, where they addressed their differences openly. Despite everything, they continue to share mutual respect.

While Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s relationship is currently making headlines for divorce rumours, the couple has clarified that all is well between them. Their fans hope their bond remains strong. But as these stories show, even the most glamorous love stories can have unexpected turns in the world of television.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground?
IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD holder
'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule
'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row...
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Austra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE