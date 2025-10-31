Amid Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij divorce rumours, here's a look at 5 famous TV couples who ended their marriages

With Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage rumours making headlines, we revisit five once-beloved Indian TV couples whose real-life love stories sadly ended in divorce.

As rumours swirl around Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage, fans are once again reminded of how unpredictable relationships in the television world can be. While Jay and Mahhi have strongly denied the reports, here’s a look at five popular Indian TV couples whose real-life love stories unfortunately ended in divorce.

1. Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

Once one of television’s most adored couples, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s relationship fell apart after serious allegations and a messy public fallout. The two, who were often seen together at events, went through a painful separation that shocked their fans.

2. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari’s first marriage to actor Raja Chaudhary was full of ups and downs. Known for her strength and independence, Shweta finally walked out of the troubled relationship and rebuilt her life and career. Her journey continues to inspire many.

3. Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff tied the knot in 2009 but parted ways after nearly nine years together. Their divorce in 2018 made headlines, and Juhi was granted custody of their daughter. Despite the split, both have maintained mutual respect for each other.

4. Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat were loved for their chemistry both on and off screen. After several years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in 2019. They have often spoken maturely about their decision, emphasising that they remain friends even after parting ways.

5. Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul

After 14 years of marriage, Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul decided to go their separate ways. Their divorce became public when both appeared on a reality show together, where they addressed their differences openly. Despite everything, they continue to share mutual respect.

While Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s relationship is currently making headlines for divorce rumours, the couple has clarified that all is well between them. Their fans hope their bond remains strong. But as these stories show, even the most glamorous love stories can have unexpected turns in the world of television.