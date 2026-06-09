Amid Janhvi Kapoor's potrayal debate in Peddi, Ankita Jadhav says Telugu people are 'professional, punctual': 'They respect women’s dignity'

Ankita Jadhav shared her experience of working with Telugu crew members and admitted that they respect the dignity of women.

Actress and influencer Ankita Jadhav, who has worked in Telugu music videos, has now reacted to the debate of Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi. Ram Charan's sports drama is performing strongly at the worldwide box office. But the film also met with criticism, especially towards the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma. After the initial criticism, the director Buchi Babu Sana accepted his fault and even decided to remove the questionable portions from the film.

Ankita Jadhav says Telugu people are professional and respect the dignity of women

A week before Peddi, actress Ankita Jadhav (popularly known for Mere Mahiya) has shared her experience of working in the down South. Ankita did a Telugu song, Nuvve Undipo Ila, which was released as part of the music album Dil Dhadak Raha Hai, praising the professionalism of regional talents. In an article of ETimes, Ankita said, "Telugu people are very different, they are very professional and punctual. They respect women’s dignity, and they are very creative and hardworking people. I love the Telugu industry because they are thinking beyond. I learned so much from my choreographer Satya master, he is known there for his genius record performing 150 songs of the Chiranjeevi superstar."

Ankita Jadhav on her career

Ankita has built her presence through music video projects. She appeared in Chal Chalen Aasman Pe and later worked in Dil Dhadak Raha Hai and Mere Mahiya. These projects helped her explore different media and slowly introduced her to a larger audience. Speaking about her career, Ankita said, "The digital and OTT space is incredibly exciting right now because it gives actors a chance to explore real, layered, and performance-oriented characters. Coming from a modeling background and having transitioned into acting through rigorous workshops, I’ve always wanted to push my boundaries." Ankita will soon be seen in a big project, but can’t reveal many details. She concluded, "My focus is entirely on projects that have a strong narrative and allow me to bring something real to the screen."