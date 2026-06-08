Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi row, Kangana Ranaut urges actors to talk to directors if they're being objectified: 'It is a collaborative effort'

Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the Peddi controversy, saying actors should speak up if they feel a character is being objectified, as criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the film continues.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Peddi, saying actors should voice their concerns if they feel a character is being objectified on screen. Her comments come amid criticism of the film’s portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma.

Kangana Ranaut on objectification in films:

While chatting during the promotions for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana said that filmmaking is very much a back-and-forth, cooperative process, and that actors do have the right to share discomfort if they think any scene or character is shown in the wrong way.

As she put it, in most cases, many directors or filmmakers may not even intend to objectify women. Still, if there is an issue, it can usually be settled through a proper conversation, not just silence. Kangana also added that female actors should firmly voice their viewpoint if something feels off or problematic, and that makers are typically open to that kind of feedback once it is brought to their notice.

Peddi controversy sparks debate:

The trouble started after viewers criticised Peddi for allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor’s character, and yeah, it kinda spiralled from there. A few scenes from the film got flak online, with some users saying the camera’s attention on the female lead felt too intense and that certain beats blurred the boundary between romance and consent.

Then one particular sequence, featuring the film’s lead characters, became a proper talking point. Critics claimed it showed non-consensual behaviour in a romantic tone, like it was meant to be read as 'okay' or even cute, which didn’t sit right with many people. The whole thing blew up fast on social media, and soon it turned into a larger discussion about how women are shown in mainstream cinema.

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Director issues apology:

After the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and said that some changes would be made to certain scenes, adding that maybe cinema should never make audiences feel uncomfortable or disrespected. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is getting ready for the release of Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata on June 12, where she plays the role of a staff nurse.