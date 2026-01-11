Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay's Theri to entertain fans on Pongal, Atlee film to re-release on this date

The re-release of Theri comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting Thalapathy Vijay's next film Jana Nayagan. The political action thriller, which is said to be the Tamil suprstar's final movie before he plunges full time into politics, has been delayed due to certification issues.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 film Theri is set to return to theatres, giving fans a reason to rejoice during the Pongal celebrations next week. Even as Vijay's upcoming and final film Jana Nayagan faces delay due to censor row, the re-release of Atlee-directed action thriller is expected to bring back memories of the superstar's popular action role.

Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations took to his X account to announce that the film will be re-released on January 15, 2026. This will also mark ten years since the film was first released on April 14, 2026. The production house shared the news along with a special poster of the film.

Theri features Vijay as DCP Vijaya Kumar aka Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Child actor Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had pivotal roles.

The 2016 release turned out to be a huge commercial success, grossing Rs 150 crore against its budget of Rs 75 crore. However, its Hindi remake Baby John released in 2024 proved to be a box office failure. Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shoff, the Kalees directorial failed to recover its budget of Rs 85 crore and earned just Rs 60 crore.

The re-release of Theri comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting Vijay's next film Jana Nayagan. The political action thriller, which is said to be Vijay's last movie before he plunges full time into politics, has been delayed due to certification issues. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, but has now been postponed until January 21.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Thalapathy Vijay's 69th and final film Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Several Tamil celebrities have slammed the current film certification process for the film's delay.

