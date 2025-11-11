Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...

Despite viral rumors, the 71-year-old actor is very much alive and actively working in films. Find out about his net worth, his upcoming films and more.

In the entertainment industry, celebrities frequently dominate headlines. While media outlets strive to keep viewers and readers informed about celebrities' lives, fake news can sometimes mislead the public. Recently, Jackie Chan became the subject of another celebrity death hoax. Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were filled with posts claiming the 71-year-old actor had died due to long-term complications from an old injury.

The viral posts even falsely stated that Chan’s family had "confirmed the heartbreaking loss." However, reputable publications and fan pages quickly clarified that these reports were entirely false. Jackie Chan is alive and well and preparing for his next project.

Jackie Chan death rumours

The misleading posts started circulating on November 11, 2025, across various social platforms. Users shared identical messages such as "Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battling complications from decades of on-set injuries." Some even claimed he had been undergoing treatment for months and died from his illness. This news quickly went viral, with many fans paying tribute and expressing grief, while others were skeptical. Comments like "Did Jackie Chan really die or y'all just playing?" and "Why'd someone post that Jackie Chan died? Almost ruined my day," showed the confusion and frustration among his global fan base.

Notably, this isn't the first time the Hong Kong-born actor has been targeted by such fake reports. In 2015, similar hoaxes circulated online, leading Chan to personally address the misinformation.

Jackie Chan's net worth

Jackie Chan's financial journey is as dynamic as his stunts. From his humble beginnings in Hong Kong to global superstardom, his net worth now reaches into the hundreds of millions.

From stuntman to global superstar, Jackie Chan's rise is remarkable. According to various sources, Chan has starred in over 200 films across Hong Kong, mainland China, and Hollywood. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at approximately USD 400 million.

With a net worth of about $400 million, Chan is among the wealthier actors worldwide, although not at the very top. However, for someone who started as a stuntman in Hong Kong and built a crossover career in Hollywood, this figure reflects decades of consistent work, smart diversification, and global appeal.

Jackie Chan's upcoming film

Jackie Chan has several upcoming movies, including New Police Story 2, Project P (currently in post-production), and Five Against a Bullet (in development), while Rush Hour 4 is rumored.