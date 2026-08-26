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Amid Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz's public fallout Rubina Dilaik calls him 'nuisance value', claims he abused...

Rubina Dilaik called Asim Riaz a nuisance value and alleged he was rude and abusive towards Battleground creative team.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Amid Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz's public fallout Rubina Dilaik calls him 'nuisance value', claims he abused...
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Actress Rubina Dilaik has criticised Asim Riaz for his alleged behaviour on the reality show Battleground. In a recent interview, she called him a "nuisance value" and claimed he was rude to the creative team.

Rubina Dilaik reacts to Asim's TRP claims

Actress Rubina Dilaik discussed her collaboration with Asim Riaz on the reality series Battleground. Both were seen as gang bosses on the show. In an interview on The4POV, Rubina reacted to Asim's past assertions that reality shows obtain high TRPs because of him. Rubina disagreed with this claim. She stated, "Asim Riaz was a nuisance value only." She questioned his claims that series like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground were profitable exclusively because of him.

Rubina alleges rude behaviour towards creative team

Rubina also discussed Asim's purported behind-the-scenes actions. She stated that she values the creators, crew, and creative team of every project she works on. She claimed that when someone treats them disrespectfully, it hurts. Sharing her experience, Rubina stated, "He was so rude while speaking to the creative team; mujhe genuinely bura lagta hai."She alleged that Asim used abusive language with the team and pointed fingers at them during the shoot. According to her, the creative team handled the situation calmly despite his behaviour. Rubina also questioned where Asim stands now, given his actions on the sets.

Also read: GIVA withdraws Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash over her bralette blouse and pet inclusion

Asim Riaz has yet to respond

Abhinav Shukla, Rubina's husband, also discussed unexpected popularity in the same interview. He claimed that when someone unexpectedly receives a lot of attention, they may not know how to respond. Asim Riaz has not yet responded to Rubina's remarks. He has not issued any statement on the allegations about his behaviour with the Battleground team. Asim's altercation with Himanshi Khurana earlier made headlines. He had also threatened to share screenshots after she spoke about their bad relationship.

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