Amid Govinda's infidelity rumours, wife Sunita Ahuja makes big statement: 'Even if he has 50 affairs, I will never leave him'

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, made a bold statement on the reality show Lock Upp 2 following a clash with Shilpa Shinde.

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda, has sparked intense conversation following her unfiltered remarks about her marriage on the reality show Lock Upp 2. Known for her blunt honesty, Sunita fiercely defended her relationship, declaring that no amount of marital infidelity could make her walk away from her husband.

Sunita blasts Shilpa Shinde

The conflict started when participant Shilpa Shinde confronted Sunita about what she had said in public about Govinda's history. Shilpa questioned her choice to publicly address his adultery, pointing out that the actor has a sizable and devoted fan base that was uneasy about the revelations.

Sunita swiftly put an end to the criticism, advising others not to judge something they haven't personally gone through. 'Step into my shoes to see what I am going through,' she shot back at Shilpa, clearly upset. I'll do whatever I want since it's my life.'

Defending Govinda's affairs

Sunita firmly established her limits and made it apparent that, despite outside interference, her devotion to her husband is unwavering. 'He is my spouse. I won't leave him even if he has relations with ten different women. Inside the house, she declared, 'I will love him until my last breath.'

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Later, Sunita criticised the provocation and reiterated that her personal life is nobody else's concern while venting to fellow competitor Ram Kapoor. 'Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? (He is my spouse. 'What does it have to do with you, even if he has fifty affairs?' she said defensively.