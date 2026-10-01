Amid Govinda's affair row: Sunita Ahuja leans on Kashmera Shah, says 'Hum power couple hai'

Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah called themselves a power couple at a Mumbai party amid Govinda's alleged affair row with Komal Rani Swarnkar, with Kashmera openly supporting Sunita.

On Wednesday, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah were seen together at a party in Mumbai. Amid rumours of Govinda's supposed infidelity, Kashmera is publicly supporting Sunita. At the event, they posed for paparazzi and shared a warm moment. Kashmera told photographers, "Aap power couple bolte hain na, hum hai power couple." Sunita replied, "Humari powerful bahu." Kashmera kissed her and said, "After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai."

Family feud and reconciliation

Govinda and Sunita were estranged from Krushna, Abhishek and Kashmera for over a decade. The rift began after Krushna made jokes about Govinda on television. It worsened after Kashmera's cryptic tweet about people who "dance for money", which Sunita felt was aimed at Govinda. The families reunited earlier this year, highlighted by Sunita's surprise appearance on Laughter Chefs Season 3 in April 2026.

This event led to an emotional moment with Krushna and Kashmera, marking Sunita's first meeting with their twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang. Sunita later said, "I didn't want to keep this burden in my heart, so I decided to forgive them. My heart was full seeing how they look like me."

Kashmera defends Sunita amid affair claims

Kashmera's support became more vocal after July reports about Govinda's alleged relationship with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.On Instagram, Kashmera wrote, "Be strong, Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don't let anyone bring you down. Your devil's angel is here to protect you."

Also read: Rape-convict Asaram's interim bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC allows video-conferencing

After Komal Rani purportedly stated that Sunita had been attempting to "kill" Govinda for years, the dispute intensified. "We are frequently called rude and domineering simply because we protect our families, but this is the first time we are called murderers," she continued."Krushna wants the situation kept confidential. He stated, "Family matters should stay within the family." Sunita and Govinda married in 1987. Reports of divorce filing surfaced earlier, but they were seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025. Sunita later withdrew the petition.