Amid engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda hints at 'wild beginning' of.., drops photos of puja ceremony from..

Amid the rumours of a secret engagement, Vijay Deverakonda drops photos from the puja ceremony from the set of his new film. The makers of this film called it 'a wild beginning' for Arjun Reddy actor.

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda is making headlines ever since the news of his rumoured engagement with Rashmika Mandanna has spread like wildfire. Despite no official confirmation, their fans are convinced about their union, and they're already celebrating it like a festive occasion. Amid the engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda steps into another new beginning- a 'wild beginning', and dropped photos from the puja ceremony.

Before you jump to speculations, let us clarify that he has started his new film, and the photos are from the mahurat puja ceremony. Vijay will soon start Ravi Kiran Kola's directorial, Rowdy Janardhan, with Keerthy Suresh. The official announcement of the movie happened with the photos from the ceremony shared by the makers on their social media. The post reads, "A Wild Beginning… LOVE – RAGE – BLOOD. The most anticipated Vijay Deverakonda x Ravi Kiran Kola’s #SVC59 has begun today with an auspicious pooja ceremony. #VDKolaMassThaandavam Begins."

As per the reports, Rowdy Janardhan will start on October 16, 2025, in Mumbai. The film marks Vijay’s first film after his rumoured wedding to actress Rashmika Mandanna, which ultimately made it one of his most anticipated projects yet.

Rashmika Mandanna flaunts a huge diamond after engagement rumours

A day earlier, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a reel on her Instagram. Netizens were smart enough to see Rashmika flaunting a huge diamond ring, which further fueled the engagement rumours. In the caption, Rashmika wrote about a song she loves and her dog’s cute reaction to it, without mentioning the ring. However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that she subtly confirmed her engagement to Vijay.

About Vijay and Rashmika's secret engagement

A close friend of Vijay told Hyderabad Times that the engagement was held on an auspicious date chosen by both families. “It was an intimate event with only family members present. The couple is planning to get married next year,” the source said. As per the speculations, Vijay and Rashmika will get married in February 2026.