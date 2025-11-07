FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'

Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise

Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed

Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...

Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'

UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside

Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...

US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says THIS about trade talks with PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers

Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers

Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year in February. As per media reports, Rashmika and Vijay will get married in Udaipur. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 09:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a day before the release of Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda praised the entire team for making something powerful. Claiming that the drama is 'going to create an impact', the Arjun Reddy actor wrote on social media, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class, and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend

"Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters, and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew (hugs and red heart emojis)," VD added. In the meantime, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Rahul Ravindran's directorial featuring Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty for release with a U/A certificate.

On Thursday, Geetha Arts, the production house presenting the film, shared the update on social media saying, "It is a U/A for #TheGirlfriend. Experience intense drama, relatable emotions, and stellar performances on the big screen. Grand Release Worldwide Tomorrow. (sic)"

Penned and helmed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend enjoys the music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab and camera work by Krishnan Vasant.

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engaged? 

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year in February. As per media reports, Rashmika and Vijay will get married in Udaipur. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category
Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Delhi airport ops hit after ATC faces glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026
Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know
Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE