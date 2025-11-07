Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year in February. As per media reports, Rashmika and Vijay will get married in Udaipur. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

Just a day before the release of Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend, her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda praised the entire team for making something powerful. Claiming that the drama is 'going to create an impact', the Arjun Reddy actor wrote on social media, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class, and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend

"Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters, and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew (hugs and red heart emojis)," VD added. In the meantime, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Rahul Ravindran's directorial featuring Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty for release with a U/A certificate.

On Thursday, Geetha Arts, the production house presenting the film, shared the update on social media saying, "It is a U/A for #TheGirlfriend. Experience intense drama, relatable emotions, and stellar performances on the big screen. Grand Release Worldwide Tomorrow. (sic)"

Penned and helmed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend enjoys the music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab and camera work by Krishnan Vasant.

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engaged?

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year in February. As per media reports, Rashmika and Vijay will get married in Udaipur. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.