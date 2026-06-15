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Amid Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh brings home Ferrari 296 GTB, it's on-road price will shock you

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh has added a Ferrari 296 GTB to his car collection. A video of Ranveer taking the Ferrari out for a drive has been widely shared on social media platforms.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Amid Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh brings home Ferrari 296 GTB, it's on-road price will shock you
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After Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer Singh is back in the spotlight, this time for his latest luxury purchase. The actor was recently spotted driving a brand-new Ferrari in Mumbai, and videos of him behind the wheel quickly went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh’s Ferrari purchase

From recent reports, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh has added a Ferrari 296 GTB to his car collection. Ferrari 296 GTB is a luxury sports car that is reportedly worth around Rs 6.36 crore and comes in a striking black finish. The sight of the actor driving the high-end vehicle on Mumbai streets drew attention from fans and onlookers, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Apart from being one of the most expensive and powerful cars in his garage, the Ferrari 296 GTB also highlighted Ranveer’s known love for luxury and going all out with the flashiest fashion choices. The viral videos have left social media buzzing, with some netizens reacting to their price tag and comparing it to swanky bungalows in Mumbai.

Viral videos and public attention

On social media platforms, a clip of Ranveer taking the Ferrari out for a drive has been widely shared. The actor appeared relaxed as he navigated city roads, while fans recorded the moment. His latest outing has once again made him a trending topic online. 

Also read: Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained

Buzz around Don 3

Amid ongoing discussion about Ranveer Singh’s association with Don 3, this Ferrari makes new buzz. He was announced as the lead in 2023, with Farhan Akhtar returning as director and Kiara Advani as the female lead. However, recent reports suggested some changes in the project, sparking rumours of his exit. Neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially reacted to this yet. 

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