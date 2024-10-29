Since the rumours of the divorce between Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have started doing rounds, many new videos have surfaced online that bring out various dimensions of their relationship.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, two big stars, got married in 2007, and since then they have been treated as Bollywood royalty by the fans and media. That’s probably why it shocked everyone when the rumours of their divorce started hitting headlines. On top of everything, all this is allegedly happening in the Bachchan family, second to none in the Hindi film world when it comes to influence and stardom.

The social media space is abuzz with many videos—new and old—where the couple is reacting to certain questions and answering candidly to some relatively complex issues. Among these videos is one from TV’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show.

In this video, the actors of Housefull 3—Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan—are promoting their film on Kapil Sharma’s show. Incidentally, on the same show, Aishwarya Rai had come a week ago. She was there to promote her film Sarabjeet.

Abhishek starts with pulling Kapil’s leg and asked the show’s host to greet him in the same manner he welcomed Aishwarya, which was a bear hug. The comedian, for a second, hesitated and couldn’t react immediately despite his quick wit. He then somehow managed to get a grasp on the situation and hugged Abhishek. It was all honky-dory after that.

The video is from the happier times in the couple’s life and shows how sporty and secure Abhishek has been with Aishwarya. This only surprises the fans about the current rumours.

On the work front, Abhisek will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want To Talk’. Aishwarya was last seen in PS 2, and her next project hasn’t been announced yet.

