ENTERTAINMENT

Amid divorce row, TVK chief Vijay seen together with actress Trisha Krishnan at reception after wife Sangeetha alleges affair

TVK chief and actor Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were seen attending together producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday. Actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha has filed for a divorce alleging cheating and extra marital affairs.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 12:07 AM IST

Amid divorce row, TVK chief Vijay seen together with actress Trisha Krishnan at reception after wife Sangeetha alleges affair
TVK Chief Vijay arrives with actress Trisha Krishnan at a reception party
TVK chief and actor Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were seen attending together producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday. The two came together in a public appearance for the first time since Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. 

Though the two actors have been invited for the reception along with many stars of the Tamil film industry, but Vijay and Trisha arrived together which quickly gained attention online. Their public appearance together has come amid turmoil in Vijay’s relationship with his wife who recently filed for divorce. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vijay’s wife’s divorce petition  

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for a divorce in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The petition is expected to come up for a hearing on April 20. 

Sangeetha filed for the divorce accusing the actor of having extramarital relationship with an actress, which according to several reports has been Trisha Krishnan. She has also claimed that her husband subjected her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”.  

Sangeetha also alleged that the actress regularly posted pictures of her outings with the actor on social media.“The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them,” she added. 

According to PTI, she said that, if necessary, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case. Sangeetha has requested the court to dissolve the marriage and has also sought the right to reside in her matrimonial home along with permanent alimony from Vijay. Sangeetha has been living separately from her husband for two years. 

Vijay’s relationship with Sangeetha 

Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship started in a unique way as she was a devoted fan of the actor who attempted to meet him many times, the two then dated together and fell in love. 

The couple had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, a Christian, and Sangeetha, a Hindu, tied knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
