Amid Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, sister Soundarya shares throwback family pic

Famous actor Dhanush on Monday night shocked his fans when he announced his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa, who is Rajinikanth’s daughter, after 18 years of marriage.

After this announcement, Aishwaryaa's younger sister Soundarya Rajinikanth on Twitter changed her profile pic. She updated her a pic that features her sister and her father Rajinikanth. In the photo, they can be seen holding her father. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “#NewProfilePic.”

On Monday night, Dhanush wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," he concluded.

For the unversed, Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa in the year 2004. They have two sons together, Lingaa and Yatra.

Dhanush has been honoured with four National Film Awards - two as an actor and two as a producer. He won the Best Actor for his brilliant performances in ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Asuran’. Two films that the actor has produced have also been awarded the National Awards – ‘Kaaka Muttai’ as Best Children’s Film and ‘Visaranai’ as Best Feature Film in Tamil. Three of these four films, except the children’s film, have been directed by Dhanush's frequent collaborator Vetrimaaran.