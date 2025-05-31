ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna replied to a fan who's going through a rough patch in his life. However, her reply looked like a subtle suggestion to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his fallout from Deepika Padukone due to Spirit.
Amid Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fallout over Spirit, his Animal actress, Rashmika Mandanna's statement about 'surround yourself with people you trust' goes viral. The Chhaava actress won hearts online for her thoughtful and caring response to a fan who was feeling really low and asked her for advice on how to deal with tough times.
On X, a fan had posted, saying, “What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life...how to deal with everything going wrong? Not willing to live... just feeling worthless. Suggestions, please!” Rashmika reacted to the emotional message with an encouraging note. She wrote, "You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust—have faith that this day will pass—and you do the same thing tomorrow—and day after and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better—and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it."
You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust-have faith that this day will pass- and you do the same thing tomorrow- and dayafter and before you know it you’ll see that you are feeling better-and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it.— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 31, 2025
Many people praised her response, saying it was both genuine and practical. Rashmika is known for staying connected with her fans, and this is just another example of how much she cares. Recently, she also stood by her director Rahul Ravindran, who is making her upcoming film The Girlfriend. Fans were getting restless about the lack of updates and started trending #ReleaseTheGirlfriend on X.
Rahul responded to calm the buzz, tweeting, "Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient." The Pushpa 2 actress joined in to reassure her fans. She wrote, "Hi, my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait, and your trend really is something else...but trust me, Rahul is really working on it to give you the best output, and it’s one of the most special kinds of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure character-driven film, and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best, and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soon!" On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar.
