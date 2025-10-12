Amid Deepika Padukone's work shift row, Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS actor works for 8 hours in old viral clip

The video resurfaced when Deepika recently raised an issue that male stars in Bollywood rarely work beyond eight hours or on weekends. Although she didn’t name anyone specifically, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan discussing an actor's eight-hour work schedule is now being talked about.

Even as the debate over Deepika Padukone’s '8-hour shift' remark continues, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan where he discusses Akshay Kumar’s work schedule has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.



Abhishek Bachchan reveals Akshay works 8-hour shift in old viral clip

The video resurfaced when Deepika recently raised an issue that male stars in Bollywood rarely work beyond eight hours or on weekends. Although she didn’t name anyone specifically, an old video of Abhishek Bachchan discussing Akshay Kumar’s eight-hour work schedule is now being talked about. The viral video is from one of the episodes of Kapil Sharma’s laughter show, and Abhishek says, “Pack up hote hi, most excited person, Akshay Kumar. Aath (eight) ghante se zyada kaam nahi karte hain yeh. Subah saath (seven) baje aayenge set pe… turant meter chaalu.”



Deepika had entered into a controversy over her call for an 8-hour work shift, after stepping away from Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2. Deepika reportedly asked for an eight-hour work shift, which the makers did not approve.



Deepika's 8-hour work shift claims

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she alleged that her male counterparts have long been following an 8-hour shift, yet it “never made headlines.” “I don’t want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it’s very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only 8 hours Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends,” she said in the same interview.

"By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines,” she added.

Meanwhile, this has triggered an ongoing debate in the industry, with some supporting Deepika’s stance, while others allege that the superstar is unprofessional and using PR tactics to justify her decision.