RJ Mahvash has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. In a recent podcast, she stated that she is "single but happy" and added that she only dates with the intention of marriage.

Mahvash was recently featured on The Good Girls Show and opened up about her relationship status. She said, "I am very single, but happy. Mujhe shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai aajkal. I am someone who would date to get married to that person. I don't go on casual dates. I feel I'll only date someone whom I want to marry. Currently, I have stopped understanding the concept of marriage altogether, hence, I am not dating also. I've put a halt on all that."

Without naming Chahal, Mahvash mentioned in the podcast that trolling and link-up rumors no longer affect her. She added that she has learned to handle them. In the interview, Mahvash shared that her fiancé cheated on her, which took a toll on her both physically and emotionally.

She said, "I used be in the hospital half of the time. I would take so many injections. I used to get panic attacks. He was not just my boyfriend, he was my fiancé. And I couldn't even open up to my parents because I was the one who was in love with him and had forced them to get us engaged."

She furter added, "I forgave him twice, but I decided to finally call it quits after the third time he cheated on me. I was also scared that what would people think if I call off my engagement, because society always blames the girl. Any breakup, any divorce, it's always the girl who gets blamed."

Mahvash admitted that the breakup hurt her self-esteem so much that she even wondered if she was a bad kisser, thinking that might be why her fiancé cheated on her. She said, "A breakup hampers your confident badly. You start doubting yourself after a breakup that maybe you were not good enough for him, and maybe his current girlfriend his current girlfriend is better than you that's why he left you and went to him. You keep checking your face thousand times in the mirror, you keep doubting yourself."

She added, "But after some time you realise if someone wants to cheat on you, then they will do it some or the other day anyhow. Angelina Jolie, the most beautiful woman, got cheated on, what else can I say?"