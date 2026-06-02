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Amid dating rumours with CM Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan indirectly hits back at trolls with a cryptic post

Trisha Krishnan's cryptic "The only nose I allow in my business" post has sparked fresh speculation amid ongoing rumours linking her to Vijay.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amid dating rumours with CM Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan indirectly hits back at trolls with a cryptic post
Image credit:Twitter
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Actress Trisha Krishnan has sparked fresh conversation online after sharing a cryptic message on social media, days after renewed speculation about her alleged relationship with actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Without directly addressing the rumours, Trisha posted a series of photographs from what she described as her "Magical May" moments. The post included candid snapshots of the actress and pictures featuring her pet dog. Alongside the images, she wrote, "a few more from Magical May. I'll be smiling about for a long time to come."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

What caught social media users' attention, however, was a separate video featuring her dog resting on a bed. Sharing the clip, Trisha wrote, "The only nose I allow in my business."

The remark quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a subtle response to the constant scrutiny surrounding her personal life and ongoing rumours linking her to Vijay.

Rumours continue to fuel speculation

Trisha and Vijay have been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, although neither has publicly commented on the reports.

The rumours gained momentum after claims surfaced earlier this year that Vijay and his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, were headed for divorce. The reports alleged that the actor was involved with an unnamed actress, though no evidence was provided and the claims were never officially confirmed.

Speculation further intensified when Trisha and Vijay were seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated gold-toned outfits. More recently, Trisha was spotted at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony, where she appeared emotional during the event. She was also seen accompanying him while paying condolences to actor Ajith Kumar and his family following the death of his mother.

Despite the continued chatter, both stars have remained silent on the issue.

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Karuppu alongside Suriya. The film emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026.

She is currently gearing up for the release of Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta and headlined by Chiranjeevi. The project also features Ashika Ranganath, Kunal Kapoor and Surbhi Puranik in key roles.

 

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