Amid dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya gives strict diktat to media?

It seems like Naga Chaitanya is trying his best to divert public attention from his personal life to his professional life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya- Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya is trying his best to divert people's attention from his real-life to reel-life, and for that, he had issued a strict diktat before the media. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming Telugu entertainer Thank You, and the buzz around it is lukewarm. If reports are to be believed, then Naga isn't keen on answering personal life questions, and he has asked his team to convey it to the media. 

As per the reports of Bollywood Life, a source confirmed this news to the portal and stated that he isn't entertaining questions related to his personal life. The source further asserted a recent example when Chay walked out from interaction in Hyderabad after a journalist quipped about his personal life. However, his team maintained that he went for a tea break. For the unversed, Naga is in the news as his dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala are grabbing headlines. 

READ: Naga Chaitanya opens up on seriousness of relationships, says 'this is why....'

Before Thank You, Naga was seen along with his father Nagarjun in Bangarraju, and with Sai Pallavi in Love Story. Both films worked well, and Naga's performance was appreciated. Love Story was Naga's first film after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the promotional tour of Love Story, Naga wasn't keen on sharing his personal life, and he requested the same. However, Naga did answer a few queries about his divorce from The Family Man star, and that became the topic of discussion. 

On the work front, Naga will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, Khan organised a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for stalwarts SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir is seen watching the film with Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi's son Naga Chaitanya, who plays a special role in the film, also attended the screening. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on August 11. 

 

