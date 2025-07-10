Amid dating rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife's cryptic post goes viral: 'If not...'

Most recently, Samantha and Raj re-fueled ongoing dating rumours with a series of snapshots from Detroit, Michigan. A particular image caught everyone's attention where Samantha is seen walking alongside Raj, who holds his arm around her.

Speculations are rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are dating; however, the duo has not denied or confirmed the rumours. A recent cosy moment between the two has grabbed attention, re-ignited rumours and prompted fresh reactions online. Amid this, Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De’s cryptic post gained traction, leaving many to wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes.

What is Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife's cryptic post about?

Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife took to Instagram to share a string of mysterious posts, sparking intense speculation amid Samantha and Raj’s rumoured affair. She shared several quotes, one of which read, "Been there. Done that." She also put out a post on Dharma involving a conversation between the mythological characters Arjuna and Krishna. Her post read: “Arjuna asked, 'If not victory or defeat, then what matters?” Krishna said, “Dharma alone matters.” She shared a list of names under the headline, ‘Life’s great golden rule,' in another post.





Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s multiple appearances



Most recently, Samantha and Raj re-fueled ongoing dating rumours with a series of snapshots from Detroit, Michigan. A particular image caught everyone's attention where Samantha is seen walking alongside Raj, who holds his arm around her. Their undeniable chemistry sent fans into a frenzy. Earlier, an adorable photo of the two went viral, prompting many fans to believe that love has bloomed again for the actress. The two also grabbed attention when Raj accompanied her to a temple visit. However, the rumoured couple has maintained stoic silence around it, the buzz has intensified with Shhyamali De’s cryptic post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan. Up next, she is geared up for multiple projects. She will work on her upcoming web series, 'Rakht Brahmand,' and will be seen in 'Bangaram.'