Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Amid dating rumours with Jennie, BTS' V attends BLACKPINK's private party: Report

AS per reports, BTS'V attended BLACKPINK’s private party and spent time with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Amid dating rumours with Jennie, BTS' V attends BLACKPINK's private party: Report
File Photo

Amid dating rumours with Jennie, reports of BTS’ V attending BLACKPINK’s pre-listening party for their new album Born Pink have gone viral. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

As per the Korean news portal JTBC, V, on September 14, recently attended BLACKPINK’s private party held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Several celebs from the Korean Entertainment industry attended the event. As per the report, V spent time with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement in which they have said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, fans can’t keep calm and this statement has left them confused now. Some are assuming that this may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.

For the unversed, one of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.