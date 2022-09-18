Amid dating rumours with Jennie, BTS' V attends BLACKPINK's private party: Report

File Photo

Amid dating rumours with Jennie, reports of BTS’ V attending BLACKPINK’s pre-listening party for their new album Born Pink have gone viral. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

As per the Korean news portal JTBC, V, on September 14, recently attended BLACKPINK’s private party held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Several celebs from the Korean Entertainment industry attended the event. As per the report, V spent time with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement in which they have said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, fans can’t keep calm and this statement has left them confused now. Some are assuming that this may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.

For the unversed, one of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.