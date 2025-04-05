"I had a very bad phase, I was on injections only. I had panic attacks aur main admit hi rehti thi," RJ Mahvash said in the podcast. She further shared that she had started to doubt herself, thinking she was not good enough.

Radio jockey and internet personality RJ Mahvash has opened up about her relationship status and a tumultuous past relationship. In an interaction with the digital content platform Yuvaa, Mahvash said she was engaged at the age of 19. She went ahead to reveal that her former fiance cheated on her thrice during their three-year relationship.

'Was on injections'

"I had a very bad phase, I was on injections only. I had panic attacks aur main admit hi rehti thi," she said in the podcast. "Mere maa baap hamesha mujhse puchte the ke hua kya hai aur kyun ki wo mera fiance bhi tha main apne maa baap ko ye nahi bata paati thi ki jis bande ke liye maine itni ladai kari ke mujhe isse engagement kara do, ab wo hi aisa nikla," she added.

'Thought I wasn't good enough'

She further shared that she had started to doubt herself, thinking she was not good enough. "There was a point when I started feeling ke mujhe kiss karna ache se nahi aati thi, is wajah se. Kyunki I saw his texts saying, 'you are a good kisser,' to some other girl."

I only date to marry, said Mahvash

Mahvash said in the same interaction that she was single and was not into casual dating. "I’m very single and happy. I don’t understand the current concept of marriage, and I am someone who would only date someone when I want to marry that person, so I don’t go out on casual dates," she stated.

Dating rumours with Chahal

Rumours of Mahvash dating cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing the rounds since the two were seen together at the ICC Champions Trophy final match last month. Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma got divorced on March 20, after four years of marriage.