Amid dating rumours, Naga Chaitanya's latest photo with Sobhita Dhulipala leaves fans confused

Naga Chaitanya's photo with Sobhita Dhulipala at a foreign location is going viral across the internet. Read on to know the reality behind the photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala/Twitter

It was in June this year when it was rumoured that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are dating each other. Though the two of them have not confirmed their relationship, a new photo has surfaced online in which the Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen standing with the Made In Heaven actress.

But, there's a twist to the photo going viral across the internet. While the majority of the netizens are claiming that the photo is edited by zooming picture and focusing on the floor tiles which do not seem to be matching, there are a few who claim that a fan clicked two separate pictures with Naga and Sobhita vacationing at a foreign location and joined them together confirming that the two are indeed dating each other.

Here's how social media has reacted to the viral photo

For the unversed, as per a Pinkvilla report, the two were spotted together at the Naga's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in June. "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car", a source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

READ | Laal Singh Chaddha star Naga Chaitanya reacts to Sobhita Dhulipala's name amid relationship rumours

The source even added that Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, was spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her last film Major with Adivi Sesh. It even added that Sobhita recently celebrated her 30th birthday on May 31 in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies' that included Chay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga will be seen next in the actioner Custody whose first look was recently revealed on his 36th birthday on November 23, and Sobhita will be seen next in the second season of Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's highly acclaimed web series Made In Heaven.

