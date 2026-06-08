Amid criticism, Ram Charan watches Peddi with Buchi Babu Sana, internet gets divided

Ram Charan recently watched Peddi in a Hyderabad theatre amid ongoing backlash over the film’s portrayal of women, sparking fresh debate online about accountability in cinema.

Ram Charan recently watched Peddi in a Hyderabad theatre amid ongoing backlash over the film’s portrayal of women, sparking fresh debate online about accountability in cinema.

Ram Charan watches Peddi amid ongoing controversy:

On Sunday, Ram Charan surprised everyone by visiting the Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad to attend the houseful screening of Peddi along with director Buchi Babu Sana and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru. The actor, who has largely avoided the public eye since the film’s release, watched the movie with fans to see audience reactions first-hand. Some took his appearance as a display of support for the team, while other social media users questioned the timing of the visit amid mounting criticism of the content of the film.

Social media questions accountability over female portrayal:

The movie, which features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has been receiving criticism for the alleged hypersexualisation of its female lead, Achiyyamma. Critics have highlighted scenes and dialogue that they say reduce the character to her looks and raise questions about consent in some sequences.

After Ram Charan visited the theatre, online conversations gained momentum with users discussing why accountability is mostly targeted at women actors. Some argued that male leads, writers and directors should be held equally accountable for their role in such portrayals. The social media was flooded with comments condemning the selective criticism and demanding accountability from the entire creative team of the film, not just Janhvi Kapoor.

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Director responds, film continues box office run:

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologised on X amid backlash, saying there was no intention to objectify or disrespect any female character and confirmed that some scenes will be revised based on feedback. Despite the controversy, the film still has a long way to go at the box office and has entered the Rs 150 crore net club in India The film is still running commercially and has Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead.