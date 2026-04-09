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Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

Sona Mohapatra supported Alia Bhatt amid trolling, calling her live hosting a brave effort and saying comparisons with Zakir Khan are unfair. She also criticised the unresponsive audience at such events.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'
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Amid widespread criticism of Alia Bhatt’s hosting at a recent award show, Sona Mohapatra has stepped forward to defend the actor, calling her effort both brave and commendable. She stressed that live performances allow no retakes, requiring spontaneity and confidence even for experienced performers.

Live shows demand skill and courage:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sona expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt because she chose to perform outside her normal boundaries while doing work that most actors find difficult to attempt. She explained that performing in front of an audience by using a microphone during live shows presents a fundamental challenge which people should recognise as a valid attempt at demonstration.

Criticism of audience behaviour:

The singer described the audience at these events as their most challenging aspect because the audience showed little response to their performance. She used her personal experience to explain that crowds at important industry events tend to show disinterest, which decreases performers' ability to link with them. She defined live performances as interactive experiences between performers and audiences because she believed the audience determines performance success. She explained that Bollywood events create an atmosphere of competition, which decreases room energy through their supportive energy.

Also read: Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'

On comparisons with Zakir Khan:

Sona Mohapatra also addressed comparisons between Alia Bhatt and her co-host Zakir Khan. She pointed out that Zakir is an established stand-up comedian with years of experience handling live audiences, whereas Alia’s primary expertise lies in acting. The two of them should not be compared because their professional backgrounds are different.

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