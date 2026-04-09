Stablecoin Reserve Concentration reaches 65% on a single exchange: What it means for liquidity
Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained
US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump
Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran issues navigational maps to steer ships clear of Hormuz mine risk; strait status unclear
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Sensex drops 500 points, Nifty below 23900 amid US-Iran ceasefire talks, what investors should know
Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway
LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests
Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'
ENTERTAINMENT
Sona Mohapatra supported Alia Bhatt amid trolling, calling her live hosting a brave effort and saying comparisons with Zakir Khan are unfair. She also criticised the unresponsive audience at such events.
Amid widespread criticism of Alia Bhatt’s hosting at a recent award show, Sona Mohapatra has stepped forward to defend the actor, calling her effort both brave and commendable. She stressed that live performances allow no retakes, requiring spontaneity and confidence even for experienced performers.
Sona expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt because she chose to perform outside her normal boundaries while doing work that most actors find difficult to attempt. She explained that performing in front of an audience by using a microphone during live shows presents a fundamental challenge which people should recognise as a valid attempt at demonstration.
The singer described the audience at these events as their most challenging aspect because the audience showed little response to their performance. She used her personal experience to explain that crowds at important industry events tend to show disinterest, which decreases performers' ability to link with them. She defined live performances as interactive experiences between performers and audiences because she believed the audience determines performance success. She explained that Bollywood events create an atmosphere of competition, which decreases room energy through their supportive energy.
Also read: Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'
Sona Mohapatra also addressed comparisons between Alia Bhatt and her co-host Zakir Khan. She pointed out that Zakir is an established stand-up comedian with years of experience handling live audiences, whereas Alia’s primary expertise lies in acting. The two of them should not be compared because their professional backgrounds are different.