Amid #BoycottLiger trend, Vijay Deverakonda reacts to trolls by saying he's ready to 'fight'

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has given a cryptic reply to the trollers, and he is ready for a 'fight.' The Arjun Reddy star has been the latest target of netizens, and #BoycottLiger is trending on social media. Vijay's upcoming pan- India release Liger will hit cinemas next week, and it seems like the star has decided how to tackle social media's negative trolling.

Vijay on his Twitter dropped a tweet in Telugu which translate to, "When we are right. Our dharma is when we do it. No one listens. Let's fight."

Here's his tweet

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham #Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Recently, the actor got brutally trolled for his recent media appearance. Even his take on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had invited negative criticism. Other netizens were furious over the fact that the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the criticism he received for sitting too casually at a recent press conference for his next film Liger. Vijay can be seen in photos and videos from the occasion speaking with the media while wearing a white shirt and a black pant-jacket. He is seen alongside co-star Ananya Panday as well.

Some people expressed their displeasure on social media about Vijay's 'arrogant behaviour.' However, in one TV5 news clip, the host was heard explaining how Vijay was only sitting so idly to make a journalist feel at ease. The reporter questioned Vijay about whether he would communicate with the media with the same ease now that he is a Bollywood celebrity. Vijay said, you can stretch your legs and talk to me freely, to make him feel at ease. Everyone in the room started laughing as soon as he put his legs up on the table.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.” Liger will release in cinemas on August 25.