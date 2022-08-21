Search icon
Amid #BoycottLiger trend, Vjay Deverkonda says 'I have no fear, not from batch who sits and tweets'

Liger star Vijay Deverkonda talked about #Boycott trend on Twitter and said, "there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Life, are making headlines because their comments of #boycott trend. Recently, Vijay stated that ‘we are going too much attention to the Boycott gang.'

He also stated, “Toh Karne do (boycott), kya krenge hum. Hum toh picture banaayenge, jinko picture dekhna hai vo dekhnge. Jinko nahi dekhna vo tv pe yaa phone pe dekhnge.” As soon as this clip went viral, netizens targeted the actor.”

Now, at the Vijaywada event, talking about the trolls, Vijay said, “I don’t know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes? You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us.”

He further said, “When we are correct and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming, we must fight. I have no fear and I know that in complete honesty, we have done it with our hearts. We all are from this country and we know how much we do for our people and country. We are not from that batch who sits in front of computers and tweets. We are the one who steps in first if something happens.” 

