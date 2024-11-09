On the Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared a story about his grandson and called him as "shaana" while narrating the incident.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the best quiz shows, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the show to promote their new movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan shared a story about his grandson and referred to him as "shaana" (smart) while narrating the incident. He said, "Humare ek pote hain jinka naam hai Agastya. Woh padhayi karte the New York mein. Ek desi tha wahan par. Ek cheez woh gaye toh unhone dekha usne dekha ki rakha hua hai ki kisi ek padaarth ka naam Amitabh Bachchan diya" (I have a grandson whose name is Agastya. He used to study in New York. There, he met another Indian who named any substance 'Amitabh Bachchan').

Further, the Kalki 2898 AD actor added, "Ab yeh jo Agastya hai, yeh bahut shaane aadmi hain. Yeh gaye wahan aur kaha ki yeh kya hai. Amitabh Bachchan naam hai iska. Khaane ke baad unhone bola ki tumko maalum hai ki woh humare nana hain" (Agastya is a very smart man. He went there and asked what he was. That person said that its name is Amitabh Bachchan. After eating, Agastya told him that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather).

Continuing the conversation, Big B shared that when Agastya told the restaurant staff he was his grandson, they didn’t believe him. So, the Archies actor showed them a photo as proof. Amitabh Bachchan laughed and said, "He kept getting free food for two years. He’s that smart!"

Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year.