Amid 8-hour work shift row, Deepika Padukone updates her Instagram profile, fans say 'most beautiful era yet'

Deepika Padukone has captivated social media with her latest Instagram update, subtly celebrating her journey into motherhood. Her profile photo now features the words “In My Mom Era” against an enchanting backdrop, which to her fans implies a graceful acceptance of this new chapter in her life. The heartfelt update has fans gushing, clearly reflecting her deep connection with daughter Dua and the joy she's finding in motherhood.

Her recent update to her Instagram display picture is attracting all kinds of warm comments from the internet. The fans can’t stop calling it the start of Deepika’s “most beautiful era yet.”





Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC TV18, Deepika had shared in detail how her motherhood changed her as a person. The actress said: “I've always been a patient person. My tolerance levels and patience levels are very high, but I think it teaches you patience. And it pushes you out of your comfort zone. It's pushed me out of my comfort zone in so many ways. It's made me more social. I've never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents and now playschool... These words feel so funny suddenly. But I just think motherhood really pushes you out of your comfort zone, in a good way. At least for me, it's been in a good way.”

Recently, at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika shared that she was currently learning how to balance life as a new mother and also managing her daughter’s needs while returning to work, without feeling guilty. “I won’t say I’m struggling, but I’m definitely still figuring it out,” she added.

Notably, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh had previously expressed their clear intention to keep their daughter Dua's childhood private and away from the spotlight. They chose not to share her photos on social media and requested privacy from the paparazzi.