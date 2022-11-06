American singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, passes away at 34

Aaron Carter/Reuters

Popular American singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, passed away at 34 on Saturday, November 5. Carter, who was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, grew up with his older brother Nick and three sisters, Angel, B.J., and Leslie. His self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine sold more than one million copies worldwide.

Taylor Helgeson, Carter's agent at Big Umbrella Management, confirmed his demise. According to Variety, the family and management of Carter will soon release a statement. A suspicious death was reported at Carter's home in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive at 10:58 a.m., according to Alejandra Parra, a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Parra claimed that "a deceased person" was discovered at the residence, albeit the identity was still unknown. Investigators remain on site, as per the reports of Variety.

Carter's career in music began when, in 1997, he signed a record deal after opening for the Backstreet Boys. In December 1997, his first studio album, which included the popular song Crush on You was certified gold, catapulting him into the public eye at a young age.

Aaron's Party (Come and Get It), Carter's second album, was released in 2000. The triple-platinum record, which included popular songs like That's How I Beat Shaq and I Want Candy allowed the teenage Carter to open for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.



A controversial figure in recent years, Carter said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight after a DUI arrest that he has been diagnosed with several mental health conditions. A restraining order was eventually obtained against him by his brother, Nick, a few weeks later.

According to Variety, Carter entered treatment for a fifth time in September 2022 in the hopes of regaining custody of his son, Prince, who was 10 months old at the time. Due to allegations of domestic abuse and drug use, he and his ex-fiancee Melanie Martin were denied custody. The singer is survived by his son, Prince.



(With inputs from ANI)