American rapper Pitbull to return to India with 'I'm Back' tour; check cities, dates

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars

Apple cider vinegar: 5 benefits, risks, tips to use it safely for better health

'I Love Muhammad' posters spark controversy at JNU ahead of students' union polls

Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast

Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel

Pakistan pulls out of Junior Hockey World Cup in India amid tense relations; FIH to name replacement team soon

Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Mahagathbadhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, says 'supda saaf hone...'

Pakistan's new brainwashing syllabus includes PM Modi, leaked video reveals shocking details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthday bash; See Pics

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Isha, Akash Ambani’s grand birthda

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal in decades

Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 22700

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

American rapper Pitbull to return to India with 'I'm Back' tour; check cities, dates

American rapper Pitbull will perform in Gurugram and Hyderabad in early December this year. The concert in India is part of Armando Christian Perez's global concert tour. The announcement was made by BookMyShow, the producer and promotor of Pitbull's India tour.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

American rapper Pitbull to return to India with 'I'm Back' tour; check cities, dates
Pitbull will perform in India in December
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    American rapper Pitbull will perform in Gurugram and Hyderabad in early December this year. The concerts in India is part of Armando Christian Perez's global concert tour. The announcement was made by BookMyShow, the producer and promotor of Pitbull's India tour, on Friday. “Mr. Worldwide is JUMPIN’ to India with his tour, Pitbull: I’m Back. Gurgaon and Hyderabad, get ready to FEEL THIS MOMENT. Tickets go live on 25th October at 12 PM IST,” the ticketing platform wrote on Instagram.

    The Grammy Award winner will first perform his concert in Gurugram's HUDA Grounds on December 6 after which he will perform in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 8. The rapper in a press note about the 'I'm Back' tour expressed his excitement. "It's truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!"

    Pitbull's last performance in India was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in 2024. Before this, Pitbull had performed in 2019 in Mumbai and 2017 at the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony.

    Pitbull's songs are popular for inducing high-energy which are more appropriate for parties and high-energy events. His songs mixes pop, hip-hop, reggaeton, and Latin musical styles. His first tasted fame with his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. (2004), and maintained his streak with the release of El Mariel (2006) and The Boatlift (2007).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing
    Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her ski
    Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
    Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
    Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner
    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets
    INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor
    INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pak sleepless nights during Ops Sindoor
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE