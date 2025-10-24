American rapper Pitbull to return to India with 'I'm Back' tour; check cities, dates

American rapper Pitbull will perform in Gurugram and Hyderabad in early December this year. The concert in India is part of Armando Christian Perez's global concert tour. The announcement was made by BookMyShow, the producer and promotor of Pitbull's India tour.

American rapper Pitbull will perform in Gurugram and Hyderabad in early December this year. The concerts in India is part of Armando Christian Perez's global concert tour. The announcement was made by BookMyShow, the producer and promotor of Pitbull's India tour, on Friday. “Mr. Worldwide is JUMPIN’ to India with his tour, Pitbull: I’m Back. Gurgaon and Hyderabad, get ready to FEEL THIS MOMENT. Tickets go live on 25th October at 12 PM IST,” the ticketing platform wrote on Instagram.

The Grammy Award winner will first perform his concert in Gurugram's HUDA Grounds on December 6 after which he will perform in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 8. The rapper in a press note about the 'I'm Back' tour expressed his excitement. "It's truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!"

Pitbull's last performance in India was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in 2024. Before this, Pitbull had performed in 2019 in Mumbai and 2017 at the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony.

Pitbull's songs are popular for inducing high-energy which are more appropriate for parties and high-energy events. His songs mixes pop, hip-hop, reggaeton, and Latin musical styles. His first tasted fame with his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. (2004), and maintained his streak with the release of El Mariel (2006) and The Boatlift (2007).