America's Luna society to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary as 'Sushant Moon'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in Astro-science, and his curiosity to study the universe has amazed his fans. Now, to honour Sushant's birth anniversary, America's Luna Society has dedicated his 2023 birth date as 'Sushant Moon.'

As the post says, "American lunar society to celebrate #sushantsinghrajput ’s birth anniversary as “Sushant moon ‘ January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of “Sushant’s Moon,” proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput." This initiative is possible because of SSR's fans, "According to Twitter estimates, more than 5.2-million tweets were sent by his fans with tags including #SushantDay and invoking @itsSSR, his Twitter handle.

There is another special reason why 2023's SSR birth anniversary will be honoured with 'Sushant Moon,' "Sushant’s Moon will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023, unique because it is also the date upon which Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year."

The late actor broke his million fans' hearts on 14 June 2020, and he was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra flat in Mumbai. On the work front, he was last seen with Sanjana Sanghi in rom-com 'Dil Bechara.'