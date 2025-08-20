Ameesha Patel is gold medalist in economics, meet other highly qualified Bollywood stars who had unsuccessful film career

Soha Ali Khan, Esha Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, and Uday Chopra are among Bollywood stars with prestigious educational backgrounds but failed to achieve long-lasting success in films despite their academic brilliance.

Bollywood is all about glamour, stardom, and blockbuster success. However, not every talented or educated star manages to leave a lasting mark on the film industry. Some actors have academic qualifications from the world’s most prestigious institutions but couldn’t translate that brilliance into box office success.

Ameesha Patel







Ameesha may not have made a big mark in Bollywood, but her academic achievements are truly remarkable. A former head girl at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tufts University, Massachusetts, where she even won a Gold Medal. Later, she worked as an economic analyst with a reputed finance company.

Soha Ali Khan





Soha Ali Khan, coming from a royal Pataudi family is one of the most educated Bollywood actresses. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in History from Balliol College, Oxford, and later pursued a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics. Despite her impressive education and royal lineage, her Bollywood career never quite took off beyond a few films.

Esha Deol





The daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol studied at SVKM's Mithibai College of Arts and later pursued a Master’s in Media Arts and Computer Technology at Oxford. However, despite her academic achievements and star family background, her acting career has been remembered with only a few films.

Tusshar Kapoor





Tusshar Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, studied at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, where he holds a degree in Business Administration and Liberal Arts. Though he tried his luck in Bollywood, Tusshar is mostly remembered for comic roles in the Golmaal series and couldn’t establish himself as a mainstream hero.

Uday Chopra





Uday Chopra, from the influential Chopra family, graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, and later took film courses at the University of Southern California and UCLA. Despite his strong educational background and family’s film legacy, Uday’s acting career faded after Mohabbatein and the Dhoom series.