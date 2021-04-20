Ambili Devi makes shocking revelations about her husband Adithyan Jayan amid divorce rumours

Malayalam actor Ambili Devi shocked everyone with her revelations about second husband Adithyan Jayan. The actor reacted to divorce rumours with her husband of two years and revealed that he had an extramarital affair while she was pregnant with their child. Ambili also said that the 'other woman' is a mother of a 13-year-old and said that some people alleged that she is pregnant.

Ambili told Manorama Online in Malayalam, "I was not responding to any controversy. It cannot be said that it is a controversy, there are truths in that. Legally, I am still Adithyan's wife. We survived a lot of crises and got into a second marriage, it was such a happy life. Strictly speaking, until I became pregnant. But for the last 16 months, from the time I was pregnant with my son, he was in a relationship with the woman in the rented house. The woman is also the mother of a 13-year-old son. I had to take a break from acting after I got pregnant in April. I was on bed rest, couldn't make the trip and it was lockdown within a month or two after delivery."

Talking about the impending divorce, Ambili narrated, "My husband demands that I file for divorce. Adithyan says that it can be given as a mutual without anyone knowing. I said no. I do not need it. When I told him about this, Aditya said that he could not live with me anymore. I do not understand why Adithyan is behaving like this. There was some attempt at compromise. But the man now says that woman is enough."

Ambili also shared about the 'other woman' being pregnant by stating, "Some people said that the woman was pregnant but at first I did not believe it. I trusted my husband. But, I was surprised when a few people called me recently and started saying ‘Congrats, are you pregnant again’. They found out that Aditya's Facebook cover picture was a scanning photo. When I went to a relative's Facebook account and looked at Aditya's account, I was convinced that what they said was true."

Ambili was earlier married to a cameraman Loval with whom she has a son named Amarnath.