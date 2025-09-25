Ambanis Navratri celebrations: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta embody Gujarati richness on Antilia Garba night | Viral video

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet
ENTERTAINMENT
The Navratri Garba night at The Ambani's Antilla wasn't just a celebration but a statement of Indian craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary ethnic fashion. Check out Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's outfits for the vibrant celebratory evening.
In the Navratri week, the Ambani household's Antilla is lit for a lavish Garba celebration, integrating cultural richness with festive magnificence. With the vibrant, Gujarat-inspired décor and a magnificent Maa Durga idol, the Garba night beamed devotion with glamour. Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and other family members dressed in their finest ethnic wear. Their dazzling looks added the traditional classiness in contemporary style.
Radhika Mehrchant's OOTD dazzles at the Garba night
Radhika Merchant stole the limelight in a lively lehenga, capturing the festive spirit. Radhika's ensemble combined playful shades of pink and green, with a sequined, scoop-neck blouse displaying detailed hand embroidery. The lehenga skirt with patchwork panels, vibrant prints, and glittering embellishments stood out. The leheriya dupatta in multiple hues kept the outfit together with perfection. With minimal makeup, Radhika paired it with diamond jewels.
Watch The Ambanis at the Garba night
Isha Ambani’s Gujarati ensamble for Garba night
Isha Ambani also gave a tough competition to Radhika. For the celebration, she adopted a traditional lehenga, which is inspired by Gujarat’s rich textile heritage. The Gamthi motifs inspired outfit in bright blue, pink, and orange tones, uplifted by golden beadwork and sparkling sequins, gives perfect finishing.
Her skirt sparkled with mirror work and detailed embroidery, creating a celebratory yet sophisticated look. The golden jewellery with a braid decorated with fresh white gajra added more charm to the look, making it a perfect Navratri look.
Shloka Mehta gives fashion foals for Navratri
The Ambani family’s elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, went with a chic festive look. She donned a pink and green lehenga. The outfit balances glamour with subtlety. vibrant patterns, detailed embroidery, sequins, and tassel accents. Shloka's look emitted sophistication, styled with a diamond necklace and special jhumkas. The Ambani family’s Garba night wasn’t just a celebration, but a statement showcasing Indian craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary ethnic fashion.