Amazon Prime Video has become expensive after the online application firm has included an ad-tax in its annual and monthly subscription. Users now have to pay more to watch the content ad-free.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular OTT platform on the internet today with more than viewership around the world. However, its membership is now going to be more expensive for the current and new users. Users who wish to see movies or shows on Amazon now have to pay extra. The e-commerce platform has even started sending emails to the current users about the update which mentions “Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements”. The update will take place from June 17, 2025.

Amazon ad-free viewing cost

But the new update is only for those who wish to watch content ad-free, as those who are okay with experiencing content with ads are not required to pay more. The e-commerce website has brought ads into every content that is available on the online application, like movies, tv shows, web series, etc. So users will have to watch ads while viewing any content on the Prime Video. The current annual subscription plan cost of Prime Video is Rs 1,499 which will increase by Rs 699, which is the add-on cost or an ‘ad-free tax’ that Amazon asks from viewers to watch content without ads on Prime Video. The add-on monthly cost is Rs 129.

This means that if any user, current or new, will have to pay the basic price for the annual subscription plan which is Rs 1,499 and Rs 699 more to get an experience of watching ad-free content. It will result in the entire membership costing a user Rs 2,198 annually and Rs 498 monthly. Amazon calls it “Meaningfully Fewer” but has not yet clarified about how many ads will appear while watching the content. The email that Amazon has been sending its users reads, “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services.”

On the other hand, Amazon has clearly states that there it will not demand anymore other changes to various benefits on the e-commerce delivery application like same-day delivery, cash backs, etc, for the Prime members.

Amazon Prime in India

Amazon Prime Video's global presence is huge as it airs on more than 240 countries globally. Its top market is India in which the company invests massively adding more and more local content. More than 60% of viewers in India watch content in more than four languages, which shows how diverse is Prime Video's user base.