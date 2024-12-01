Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran will start streaming on Netflix from December 5.

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the Tamil action film Amaran was released in the theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Diwali. The biographical war drama is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Amaran has been a blockbuster as it earned Rs 214 crore net in India and grossed Rs 326 crore worldwide, and is still running in theatres at certain centres. It is the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Now, the Tamil war drama is ready for its OTT premiere. The streaming giant Netflix took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Remember the date. Remember his name. Major Mukund Varadarajan. Watch Amaran on Netflix, out 5 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi."

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is adapted from a segment based on Major Mukund's life from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia, Wamiqa Gabbi groove to Baby John song Nain Matakka; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh react

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.