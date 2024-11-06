Amaran box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has also entered the Rs 100-crore club. It is now behind Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time.

Based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014, the Tamil biograohical war drama film Amaran was released in cinemas on October 31 coinciding with the Diwali festival. Sivakarthikeyan portrays Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The movie has receieved positive reviews from audiences and critics for its engaging screenplay, brilliant direction, and superlative performances. These reviews have resulted into massive box office figures as well. In its first five days, Amaran collected Rs 93.25 crore net in India and Rs 155 crore gross worldwide. As per the early estimates, it added Rs 8.75 crore to its domestic net collections on its sixth day.

This means that the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has entered the Rs 100-crore club and has also gone past Dhanush's Raayan (Rs 155 crore) to become the third-highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 behind Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (Rs 255 crore) and Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (Rs 457 crore). All box office collections are taken from Sacnilk.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is adapted from a segment based on Major Mukund's life from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

READ | After Arjun Kapoor confirms his breakup with Malaika Arora, her statement goes viral: 'Somebody else out there is...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.