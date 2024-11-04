Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan in Amaran.

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the Tamil action film Amaran was released in the theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Diwali. The biographical war drama is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Amaran set the box office on fire in its extended opening weekend. In its first four days, the film earned Rs 84 crore net in India and grossed Rs 140 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer collected Rs 7 crore on its first Monday.

Thus, the war drama has beaten the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the global box office. The Tamil vigilante action film, which released in July earlier this year, earned Rs 82 crore net in India and grossed Rs 148 crore worldwide. The Shankar directorial was made in around Rs 250-300 crore budget and became one of the biggest flops of 2024.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is adapted from a segment based on Major Mukund's life from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

