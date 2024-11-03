Amaran has beaten the lifetime collections of Don and become the highest-grossing film in Sivakarthikeyan career.

The Tamil biographical action war film Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Released on December 31 on the occasion of Diwali, Amaran received positive reviews from the audiences and critics. The film took a great start at the box office and collected Rs 21.4 crore net in India on its first two days. In the next two days, the movie collected Rs 19.15 crore and Rs 21.4 crore with its three-day net domestic collection of Rs 61.95 crore. Globally, Amaran crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and minted Rs 105 crore.

As per the early estimates, the war drama added Rs 20.81 crore on its fourth day, taking it's extended weekend collection to Rs 82.76 crore net in India. Globally, the film would end up with around Rs 135 crore after four days. This will make Amaran the highest-grossing movie in Sivakarthikeyan's career beating the lifetime collections of Don. The 2022 comedy drama had earned Rs 122 crore in its entire theatrical run.

Amaran is also expected to feature in the top three positions in the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024, along with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. Sivakarthikeyan film will easily cross Dhanush's Raayan (Rs 154 crore) and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (Rs 148 crore) in its first week itself. All the box office collections are taken from Sacnilk.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is adapted from a segment based on Major Mukund's life from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

