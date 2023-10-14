Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Amaan and Ayaan talked about the impact of social media in today's world.

Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan long with his two sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash will be seen performing at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai on October 26.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Amaan and Ayaan talked about their concert and said that they are excited about it and feel honoured to be part of this concert as they are doing this at Kala Ghoda Art Festival. While speaking to us, they also talked about the impact of social media in today’s world.

Ayaan said, “Sometimes, not everything on social media is actually real. There is a lot of filtering that happens even to comments, opinions and everything. For us, it is actually a medium to reach out to music lovers and people who are following their work. But it is also that you need to know what to not do. Earlier, you need to know what to do, now you need to know what to not do. It is a powerful medium, but you have to be careful because whatever you post there, it stays there and people form an opinion about you through these platforms.”

While speaking about the same, Amaan mentioned, “social media is a different planet, but there is a real-world existing. I have noticed something, being popular on social media is also a talent. But having said that, I have noticed that people who are very very popular on social media, the masses don’t know them. That’s what I feel. So it is very important to be in the real world also. Coming on paper, and magazine, I am old school. Everything is not digital for me, I like holding things rather than seeing things. Also, I feel a lot of artists have got carried away with lot of tehzeeb and tameez because some artists think that they have 100,000 or 200,000 followers, they don’t feel to respect their elders who might be at 5000. So everything should not be based on followers, it can be bought also. I am not being negative towards anything, don’t get me wrong. But what if Instagram gets banned tomorrow, so what happens? So it is very important to be in real world also.”