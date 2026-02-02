Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?
T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal
Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026
Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'
Kolkata: Gang war erupts ahead of assembly election, bombs hurled, shops ransacked
Who is Vandi Verma? Indian-origin mastermind behind NASA's first AI-planned rover drive on Mars
Who is Veerabhadran Ramanathan? 82-year-old Indian-origin climate scientist wins ‘Nobel of Geosciences’
ENTERTAINMENT
Amaal Mallik shared that his family name, Mallik, led to bias and rejection in Bollywood. Despite his musical background, he had to work hard and prove his talent, showing that perseverance, not legacy, leads to success.
Music composer Amaal Mallik, known for hits like 'Sooraj Dooba Hain' and 'Jai Ho,' recently shared insights into his early career struggles. He disclosed that coming from a musical family did not make his journey easier; in fact, it frequently worked against him during his appearances on Bigg Boss 19 and in an interview with Pinkvilla. Amaal had to put in a lot of effort from an early age to establish himself in the cutthroat Bollywood music industry. He started at just 15, taking small jobs as an assistant or runner, carrying hard disks for post-production work and doing anything he could to earn a living and support his family.
Amaal clarified that doors frequently closed as soon as people found out about his last name, Mallik. Employers would remove him from jobs, fearing he might 'sell out their music' or gain an unfair advantage. This bias affected both him and his brother, singer Armaan Mallik. Amaal stressed that, in contrast to what many people think, having a well-known family name did not grant him opportunities; rather, he had to work hard and persevere to earn every opportunity.
Amaal faced multiple obstacles before he succeeded in creating music for various films, which included Ek Paheli Leela, Baaghi, Kapoor and Sons, Airlift and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His story shows that Bollywood success needs both talent and musical heritage, but requires people to stay strong and work hard.
Also read: AR Rahman says 'information gets misunderstood' in his first public appearance after 'communal' remark row
The mixed reactions to Amaal's Bigg Boss 19 performance included criticism of his house behaviour. Amaal reached the finale because his fans supported him strongly. He establishes his own identity through his talent, which he demonstrates today despite his familial background. The evidence shows that persistent efforts can defeat both existing biases and preconceived notions.