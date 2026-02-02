Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'

Amaal Mallik shared that his family name, Mallik, led to bias and rejection in Bollywood. Despite his musical background, he had to work hard and prove his talent, showing that perseverance, not legacy, leads to success.

Music composer Amaal Mallik, known for hits like 'Sooraj Dooba Hain' and 'Jai Ho,' recently shared insights into his early career struggles. He disclosed that coming from a musical family did not make his journey easier; in fact, it frequently worked against him during his appearances on Bigg Boss 19 and in an interview with Pinkvilla. Amaal had to put in a lot of effort from an early age to establish himself in the cutthroat Bollywood music industry. He started at just 15, taking small jobs as an assistant or runner, carrying hard disks for post-production work and doing anything he could to earn a living and support his family.

Family name became a barrier:

Amaal clarified that doors frequently closed as soon as people found out about his last name, Mallik. Employers would remove him from jobs, fearing he might 'sell out their music' or gain an unfair advantage. This bias affected both him and his brother, singer Armaan Mallik. Amaal stressed that, in contrast to what many people think, having a well-known family name did not grant him opportunities; rather, he had to work hard and persevere to earn every opportunity.

Rising against the odds:

Amaal faced multiple obstacles before he succeeded in creating music for various films, which included Ek Paheli Leela, Baaghi, Kapoor and Sons, Airlift and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His story shows that Bollywood success needs both talent and musical heritage, but requires people to stay strong and work hard.

Life beyond struggles:

The mixed reactions to Amaal's Bigg Boss 19 performance included criticism of his house behaviour. Amaal reached the finale because his fans supported him strongly. He establishes his own identity through his talent, which he demonstrates today despite his familial background. The evidence shows that persistent efforts can defeat both existing biases and preconceived notions.