Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amaal Mallik exposes Bollywood makers exploiting music composers, reveals Sooraj Dooba Hain earned Rs 70 crore, but he got only...

Amaal Mallik revealed that Bollywood composers earn very little compared to their hits, citing 'Sooraj Dooba Hain', which earned Rs 60-70 crore, while he got less than Rs 1 crore. He called for fair pay and proper credit.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

Amaal Mallik exposes Bollywood makers exploiting music composers, reveals Sooraj Dooba Hain earned Rs 70 crore, but he got only...
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik recently spoke about the challenges composers face in the Bollywood music industry. He emphasised that composers frequently receive a pittance compared to the revenue generated by their songs. He also talked about his experience with 'Sooraj Dooba Hain,' one of his biggest hits from the film Roy, in a recent interview.

Big hits, small earnings

According to Amaal, Sooraj Dooba Hain made between Rs 60 and Rs 70 crore for the record label, but his own income was much lower. He claimed that he only received a tiny portion, much less than Rs 1 crore, through publishing rights. He clarified that this demonstrates how Bollywood composers frequently do not receive a fair portion of the money their music brings in.

South vs Bollywood: The pay gap:

He compared Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, which is said to pay composers five times as much as Bollywood. According to Amaal, South composers can make between Rs 10 and Rs 5 crore while retaining the rights to their compositions. Bollywood composers, on the other hand, frequently receive Rs 2-3 crore but are required to give up their rights, which makes it challenging to make enough money for charitable causes or to help others.

Also read: After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes this action, makes her Instagram...

Struggle for credit and recognition:

Amaal has been outspoken about giving composers due credit in addition to low compensation. He says he was the first to demand that song composers receive explicit credit. This practice became more widespread over time, but he has reportedly lost projects in the past and encountered opposition for speaking out. Amaal's career began with the movie Jai Ho, and he rose to fame with hits like Kar Gayi Chull, Sooraj Dooba Hain, and Soch Na Sake. He claims that despite his success, the music industry still needs to change to give musicians greater compensation and credit for their efforts. His remarks draw attention to the persistent difficulties facing Bollywood and the disparity with the more successful South Indian film industry.

