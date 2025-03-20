With a heavy heart, Amaal announced his decision to distance himself from his family, choosing to maintain only professional relationships from now on.

Singer-brother duo Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik have severed ties, with their relationship reportedly beyond repair. Amaal Mallik recently took to social media to share an emotional note, revealing that their parents are the reason behind the strained relationship. He also opened up about years of silently enduring pain, which has left him ‘clinically depressed’.

In the long post on Instagram, Amaal poured his heart out revealing that he has been made to feel inadequate, belittled and questioned about his accomplishments, despite working tirelessly day and night to provide a secure life for his loved ones. “Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, my mindset and my self-confidence,” he wrote.

Amaal expressed that he has reached a point where he has been robbed of his peace, and emotional and financial stability. “What really matters is I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he wrote.



With a heavy heart, Amaal announced his decision to distance himself from his family, choosing to maintain only professional relationships from now on. This decision, he emphasised, was not driven by anger, but by a deep-seated need to heal, reclaim his life, and break free from the shackles of his painful past. “I'm committed to rebuilding my life with honesty and strength, one step at a time,” he concluded.

Most recently, Amaal Mallik wrote a heartfelt note congratulating his brother Armaan on his marriage to longtime partner Aashna Shroff. In an emotional social media post, Amaal blessed the newlyweds and shared how their relationship had stood the test of time, bringing them even closer together.



Meanwhile, Armaan has maintained silence on Amaal's recent emotional post, he has not yet reacted or posted any comment or addressed the matter publicly.