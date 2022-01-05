'Am imploding with envy': R Madhavan is 'so jealous' of 'RRR' stars Jr NTR-Ram Charan's camaraderie, makers respond

On Tuesday, film actor R Madhavan shared that he was 'jealous' of the camaraderie between Jr NTR and Ram Charan in their upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR'.

Hopping onto his Twitter account, Madhavan shared a clip of the song popular track 'Naatu Naatu' featuring the two South stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the track, the two actors are seen dancing like there's no one watching. The camaraderie between the two stars is at full display onscreen and this is what Madhavan 'so jealous'.

R Madhavan's tweet which had a typo in it, read, "Naatu Naatu song--I can (can't) get over this video... it’s simply extraordinary ordinary. The camaraderie between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan makes me so jealous. I am imploding with envy. So proud of you both-hats off (red heart emojis)."

In reply to his tweet, RRR Movie wrote, "Thank you Maddy Sir!."

Responding to RRR Movie's tweet, Madhavan tweeted again, "You folks are going to tear it apart and redefine movie collections in India," in response RRR Movie wrote, "We are geared up and just waiting for the right moment to blast sir! Hope we overcome the theatre issues in the nation very very very soon!"

Check out the tweets here:

#NaatuNaatu song https://t.co/66uwRR6W0c via @YouTube —I can get over this video.. it’s simply extraordinary ordinary. The camaraderie between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan makes me sooo Jealous . I am imploding with https://t.co/Z6UWRxq7Fo proud of you both-HATS OFF January 4, 2022

We are geared up and just waiting for the right moment to blast sir!! Hope we overcome the theatre issues in the nation very very very soon! #RRRMovie https://t.co/OAJrk5vazh — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, considering the rising Covid cases across the country and the tightening of civil restrictions, the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' have decided to postpone the release date of the film till further notice.

Earlier on Saturday, the film`s director S.S. Rajamouli flew down to Mumbai for a meeting with the stakeholders of the film. The outcome of the meeting was shared by DVV Entertainment, the production company which made the announcement with regards to the same on Twitter.

They tweeted, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie".

The creative shared by the production company read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."