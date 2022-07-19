'Alvida': Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts, last message leaves netizens worried

Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami has sent an ultimate shockwave to his fans and the netizens. The popular singer has deleted his entire Instagram feed, and kept one message for them, "Alvida."

After deleting all of his posts, Adnan posted a video. The 10-second video is layered with a black background, and the word "Alvida" appears in red font with a transition. Sami's latest post has left netizens baffled, and they shared their concern on his post.

Here's the post

Several netizens got worried and they were quick enough to drop queries related to health, and the well-being of his family. A user asked, "Are u okay sir?" Another user quipped, "What happened Adnan sir?" One of the user asserted, "Stay Strong..." Another user wrote, "After SSR these messages are frightening." However, there were few of his followers who believes that this message might be the title of his new song, or the promo of his new song. "What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?" Another netizen added, "Hope this is some promo of something new." One of the netizen added, "a new start?" A netizen added, "Major sahab I understand your secret message."

Recently, Adnan surprised the internet by sharing his vacation pictures from the Maldives. His incredible physical transformation stunned netizens and they couldn't believe it at the first glance. Adnan Sami was holidaying in Kuda Villingili resort in the island nation with his wife Roya Sami Khan, whom he married in 2010, and his daughter Medina Sami Khan, who was born in 2017. As the singer dropped these photos, his comment section was filled with comments such as 'Can't believe my eyes', 'Who are you? And how can someone turn that hot', and 'The Curious Case of Adnan Sami.' Adnan Sami is known for his famous track 'lift kara de.'