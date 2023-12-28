Headlines

Delhi Traffic Advisory for New Year's Eve: Restrictions, parking facility, routes to avoid on Dec 31; check details

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

This producer almost went bankrupt, Amitabh, Zeenat did his movie for free to help, died before release, film became...

India formally asks Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Covid-19 JN.1: 157 cases of new variant recorded in India; highest from Kerala, Gujarat

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

India's highest-paid director earns more per film than SRK, Prabhas, Salman; it's not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Hirani

Star footballers who retired in 2023

10 new year Instagram captions

8 surprising health benefits of vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

This producer almost went bankrupt, Amitabh, Zeenat did his movie for free to help, died before release, film became...

India's highest-paid director earns more per film than SRK, Prabhas, Salman; it's not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Hirani

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

Premam director Alphonse Puthren has also claimed that J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi were murdered. He said that the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are the next target of the 'killers'.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

article-main
Alphonse Puthren-Vijayakanth/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Legendary actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader Vijayakanth, whose real name was Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, on Thursday, November 28. The 'Captain' was on ventilator support after testing Covid-19 positive. After his death, famous Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren has claimed that Vijayakanth was murdered.

In a note addressed to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the filmmaker made some shocking allegations. He claimed that film industry stalwarts and former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi were murdered. He also said that the 'killers' tried to kill Kamal Haasan and current Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Indian 2 sets. Puthren also stated that the next target of 'killers' is MK Stalin or Udhayanidhi Stalin, and hence urged the latter for investigation.

"This is for Udayanidhi Anna. I came from Kerala and sat in the Red Giant office and told you to enter politics. I also asked you to find out who killed Kalaignar, who murdered Iron Lady Jayalalitha. Now you have to find out who killed Captain Vijayakanth. If you ignore this, they already tried to kill Stalin sir and Kamal sir in Indian 2 set", the Premam director wrote on his Instagram Story.

He further added, "If you are not going behind the killers now, the killers next target is you or Stalin sir. You remember giving me a gift for Neram becoming a hit. You called the iPhone center and got me an iPhone black colour in 15 minutes. Hope you remember that Udhayanidhi Anna. Finding the murders and their motive is even simpler than that", tagging @udhay_stalin. His note has gone viral on social media.

Aphonse Puthren made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Tamil-Malayalam bilingual black comedy thriller Neram in 2013. His next release Premam, a coming-of-age romantic drama, ran for over 175 days in Kerala and over 300 days in Tamil Nadu in 2015. However, his latest release Gold was a commercial flop in 2022.

READ | Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 22 years, resigned from job to...

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Meet Sriya Reddy, Prabhas starrer Salaar's 'Radha Rama Mannar', daughter of popular India cricketer, her father is...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Year's Day 2024: Here are 10 popular traditions from around the globe for good luck

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE