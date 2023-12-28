Director Alphonse Puthren claims Vijayakanth was murdered, 'they' tried to kill Kamal Haasan, calls for investigation

Premam director Alphonse Puthren has also claimed that J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi were murdered. He said that the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are the next target of the 'killers'.

Legendary actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader Vijayakanth, whose real name was Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, on Thursday, November 28. The 'Captain' was on ventilator support after testing Covid-19 positive. After his death, famous Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren has claimed that Vijayakanth was murdered.

In a note addressed to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the filmmaker made some shocking allegations. He claimed that film industry stalwarts and former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi were murdered. He also said that the 'killers' tried to kill Kamal Haasan and current Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Indian 2 sets. Puthren also stated that the next target of 'killers' is MK Stalin or Udhayanidhi Stalin, and hence urged the latter for investigation.

"This is for Udayanidhi Anna. I came from Kerala and sat in the Red Giant office and told you to enter politics. I also asked you to find out who killed Kalaignar, who murdered Iron Lady Jayalalitha. Now you have to find out who killed Captain Vijayakanth. If you ignore this, they already tried to kill Stalin sir and Kamal sir in Indian 2 set", the Premam director wrote on his Instagram Story.

He further added, "If you are not going behind the killers now, the killers next target is you or Stalin sir. You remember giving me a gift for Neram becoming a hit. You called the iPhone center and got me an iPhone black colour in 15 minutes. Hope you remember that Udhayanidhi Anna. Finding the murders and their motive is even simpler than that", tagging @udhay_stalin. His note has gone viral on social media.

Aphonse Puthren made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Tamil-Malayalam bilingual black comedy thriller Neram in 2013. His next release Premam, a coming-of-age romantic drama, ran for over 175 days in Kerala and over 300 days in Tamil Nadu in 2015. However, his latest release Gold was a commercial flop in 2022.



