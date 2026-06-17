Alpha trailer X review: Netizens slam Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'overacting ki dukaan', predict 'flop ho jayegi'

Alpha trailer has received mixed reactions, with fans praising Alia Bhatt's action role while others criticized its familiar spy-film storyline. The trailer also features Sharvari and a brief appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

The trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally been released, and fans have shared mixed reactions online. While many praised Alia's action-packed role and the film's scale, others felt the story looked familiar and lacked originality.

What the Trailer Reveals

The trailer shows Alia playing the role of a trained assassin. This assassin appears to have been trained by her father, who is played by Bobby Deol. Alia is very good at her job. Sharvari also plays a role in the film. She joins Alia on a dangerous mission. This mission takes Alia and Sharvari to different places.

The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe. It also features Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Kabir is a character that people who watch the YRF Spy Universe films have seen before. Hrithik Roshan appears in the film for a time. His short appearance in the film got people excited. People are talking about Hrithik Roshan being in the trailer of the film.

Netizens reaction

Netizens reacted strongly to the Alpha trailer, sharing mixed and critical comments online. Some users wrote comments like 'Overacting ki dukaan flop ho jaegi, kuch bhi kar le', while others said, 'It’s a flop, Alia, you're looking like Chota Chetan.' A few also called it 'Alpha Spy, tattoo wali bai' and 'just another flop movie', showing divided and mostly negative reactions from a section of social media users.

Also read: Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on ‘where is Sharvari’ buzz after Alpha teaser release; post goes viral

About the Alpha movie

Alpha is an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. It is a spy action thriller focused on high-stakes missions and global espionage. The film has generated buzz after the release of its trailer.